Making smokers receptive

New research suggests that smokers who undergo a CT (computed tomography) scan of their lungs are more likely to quit than are those who don’t undergo such a process, according to a story by Rod Minchin published by independent.co.uk.

Scientists said the findings of a study – looking at the effect of CT screening on smokers at high-risk of developing lung cancer – was at odds with the belief that a negative screening result offered a ‘licence to smoke’.

They suggested that engaging with lung screening could provide smokers with an opportunity to access smoking cessation support at a time when they were likely to be more receptive to offers of help.

“Our trial shows that CT lung cancer screening offers a teachable moment for smoking cessation among high-risk groups in the UK,” Dr. Kate Brain, of Cardiff University, was quoted as saying.

“We now need evidence about the best ways of integrating lung cancer screening with stop-smoking support, so that services are designed to deliver the maximum health benefits for current and future generations.”

The trial, led by researchers at Cardiff University working with the University of Liverpool, King’s College London and Queen Mary University, London, involved 4,055 participants aged 50 to 75.

Minchin’s story, which includes information about how the research was conducted, is at: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/smokers-ct-scan-lungs-quitting-more-likely-tobacco-cigarettes-cardiff-university-dr-kate-brain-a7857691.html.

