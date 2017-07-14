Results webcasts scheduled

Philip Morris International is scheduled to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2017Q2earnings from 09.00 Eastern Time on July 20 to discuss its 2017 second-quarter results, which will be issued about 07.00 the same day.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, CFO Jacek Olczak will discuss PMI’s results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The audio webcast can be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on August 18 at www.pmi.com/2017Q2earnings.

Slides and script will be available at www.pmi.com/2017Q2earnings.

Meanwhile, the Altria Group is due to host a live audio webcast from 09.00 Eastern Time on July 27 to discuss its 2017 second-quarter and first-half business results. A press release containing the company’s business results will be issued about 07.00 the same day.

The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, chairman, CEO and president, Marty Barrington, and CFO, Billy Gifford, will discuss the Company’s 2017 results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

Directions for the required pre-event registration are at www.altria.com/webcasts.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial