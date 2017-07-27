Taking on big business

The Republican gubernatorial candidate for California, US, John Cox has said that if elected he would tackle the “corruptive influence of special interests”, including “big tobacco,” according to a story in the New York Times relayed by the TMA.

Cox was said to have made the statement in a telephone interview with California Today.

He is said to be pushing an initiative known as Neighborhood Legislature, which is designed to eliminate the influence of money in politics by shrinking legislative districts down to neighborhood size – 12,000 altogether.

Each district would elect a representative, who would in turn elect representatives from among their numbers to go to Sacramento.

