Price disparities

Cigarettes are the least expensive in Ukraine and most expensive in Norway, according to a Numbeo study of cigarette prices in Europe.

Smokers pay €0.88 ($0.99) for the most popular brand of cigarettes in Ukraine and €11.23 for the most popular brand in Norway.

Other expense countries for smokers are Iceland, Ireland, and the U.K., where the price is €10.26.

Smokers in France and Switzerland pay just over €7 per pack, while in Sweden, Germany, Finland and Belgium, the same pack costs around €6.00.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn has said smokers should expect a price hike in 2018.

Category: Breaking News