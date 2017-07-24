Universal to webcast results

Universal Corporation is due to webcast a results conference call from 17.00 Eastern Time on August 3 following the release of its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 after market close on that date.

The conference call will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, vice president and treasurer.

It will be available on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at that site until November 3.

In addition, a taped replay of the call will be available from 20.30 on August 3 through August 16 at (855) 859-2056, using the telephone replay identification number 59259116.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial, Leaf