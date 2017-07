British American Tobacco is due to phase out sales of its Viceroy Red cigarettes in Argentina and replace them with Rothmans, according to an M-Brain story relayed by the TMA.

The story said that Argentina was the first Latin American country to which BAT had introduced Rothmans.

BAT already sells Rothmans Click, a menthol cigarette, in the country.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Markets