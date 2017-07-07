Warnings on top

The government of Bangladesh has ordered tobacco companies to print graphic health warnings on the upper half of the front and back of the tobacco packs from Sept. 19.

The Section 10 of the tobacco control law makes it mandatory to print graphic warnings covering 50 percent upper space of packs.

At the request of the Bangladesh Cigarette Manufacturers’ Association (BCMA), the law ministry had granted temporary permission to print the warning on the lower half of the pack instead.

Following a legal challenge by anti-tobacco organizations, the temporary permission was withdrawn. The health groups insist on printing graphic warnings on the upper half as it draws more attention.

Nearly 45 percent of Bangladeshis aged 15 and above consume tobacco in some form.

