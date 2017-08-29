Avoiding overproduction

The Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) in Malawi has urged tobacco farmers to stick to quota to avoid overproduction.

TCC Deputy CEO David Luka urged tobacco farmers to adhere to the limits of production that the commission set.

During the 2016-2016 marketing season, overproduction resulted in low prices and high rejection rates.

Although production fell short of demand in 2017, farmers still complained of low prices. The country produced 124 million kg of all types of tobacco against a requirement of 154 million kg.

Tobacco growers sold 106.5 million kg at an average price of $1.99 per kg in 2017.

Category: Breaking News