Ban needs clarification

The Czech Republic’s Ministry of Health is planning an information campaign this autumn to clarify questions surrounding a ban on tobacco smoking in pubs and restaurants, according to a Radio Prague story quoting a Czech News Agency report.

The ban came into effect at the end of May and a three-month period in which establishments were given time to adapt to the new legislation was due to end today.

One problem that remains unresolved concerns the interpretation of the ban as it applies to beer gardens and outdoor covered areas.

But observers say that the winter months – when going outside to smoke might become unpleasant – will be the real test of the ban.

Category: Breaking News, Markets, People, Regulation