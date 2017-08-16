BEST knows best

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) Undertaking of Mumbai, India, is due to begin an initiative to ‘free itself of tobacco addiction’, according to a Mid-day.com story relayed by the TMA.

The company is planning to install drop boxes for cigarettes and gutka in each of its buses.

And it has said it will enforce a new personnel policy requiring employees to quit tobacco ‘before they can progress in their careers’.

The personnel program is due to implement a five-point policy covering ‘recruitment and promotions, free medical consultations and other support for employees trying to quit, and penalties for those that give up’. [Presumably the penalties are brought down on the heads of those that give up trying to give up].

Roughly 40 percent of the BEST workforce is said to be ‘addicted to tobacco’.

