Coesia acquires Molins

The Coesia Group, which includes G.D, Sasib and Flexlink, said today it had completed the acquisition of the Molins Instrumentation and Tobacco Machinery business.

The acquisition was foreshadowed on June 8.

‘The Instrumentation and Tobacco Machinery division, with 2016 revenues of approximately GB£40 million, is a global player in the design, development and manufacturing of secondary tobacco processing machinery, under the brand name Molins, as well as a leading player in process and quality control instruments and analytical smoke constituent capture machinery, under the brand name Cerulean,’ Coesia said in a press note.

“With the acquisition of Molins and Cerulean, Coesia will strengthen its leadership in the tobacco machinery industry and enhance its portfolio and product offering in the packaging and instrumentation markets” Angelos Papadimitriou, the Coesia Group’s CEO was quoted as saying.

‘Coesia is a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy, fully owned by Isabella Seràgnoli,’ the note said. ‘The Group has 89 operating units (52 of which with production facilities) in 32 countries, a turnover in 2016 of €1,457 million and over 6,000 employees.’

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Packaging, Technology