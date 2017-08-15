CORESTA reporting

The CORESTA Secretariat has given details of the documents that it has published and the projects that it has launched since May.

The following documents have been published and can be downloaded from the CORESTA website at www.coresta.org under the Documents section.

Method No. 83 “Determination of Ammonia in Mainstream Cigarette Smoke by Ion Chromatography May 2017” (second edition) (2017-05-04)

“Determination of Ammonia in Mainstream Cigarette Smoke by Ion Chromatography May 2017” (second edition) (2017-05-04) Report “3rd Proficiency Test (2017) on Diffusion Capacity of Cigarette Papers” (2017-05-18)

“3rd Proficiency Test (2017) on Diffusion Capacity of Cigarette Papers” (2017-05-18) Method No. 84 “Determination of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Water, and Nicotine in the Aerosol of E-Cigarettes by Gas Chromatographic Analysis” (second edition) (2017-06-13)

“Determination of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Water, and Nicotine in the Aerosol of E-Cigarettes by Gas Chromatographic Analysis” (second edition) (2017-06-13) Report “2017 Collaborative Study on TSNA, pH, and Moisture (Oven Volatiles)” (2017-07-03)

“2017 Collaborative Study on TSNA, pH, and Moisture (Oven Volatiles)” (2017-07-03) Report “2017 Collaborative Study on Benzo[a]pyrene in Tobacco Products” (2017-07-04)

“2017 Collaborative Study on Benzo[a]pyrene in Tobacco Products” (2017-07-04) Method No. 82 “Determination of Benzo[a]pyrene in Tobacco Products by GC-MS” (third edition) (2017-07-04)

“Determination of Benzo[a]pyrene in Tobacco Products by GC-MS” (third edition) (2017-07-04) Method No. 72 “Determination of Tobacco Specific Nitrosamines in Tobacco and Tobacco Products by LC-MS/MS” (fourth edition) (2017-07-12)

“Determination of Tobacco Specific Nitrosamines in Tobacco and Tobacco Products by LC-MS/MS” (fourth edition) (2017-07-12) Report “Determination of Nitrite and Nitrate in Smokeless Tobacco Products by IC and CFA – 2016 Collaborative Study” (2017-07-20)

“Determination of Nitrite and Nitrate in Smokeless Tobacco Products by IC and CFA – 2016 Collaborative Study” (2017-07-20) Method No. 76 “Determination of Moisture Content (Oven Volatiles) of Tobacco and Tobacco Products” (second edition) (2017-07-20)

“Determination of Moisture Content (Oven Volatiles) of Tobacco and Tobacco Products” (second edition) (2017-07-20) Method No. 69 “Determination of pH in Tobacco and Tobacco Products” (second edition) (2017-07-20)

“Determination of pH in Tobacco and Tobacco Products” (second edition) (2017-07-20) Report “2017 Metals Proficiency Study” (2017-07-24)

In addition, the following new projects were launched since May. A full list of active projects is available on the CORESTA website at www.coresta.org under the Study Groups/Active Projects section:

Project 149: CORESTA Presentation at TMA Annual Meeting & Conference

CORESTA Presentation at TMA Annual Meeting & Conference Project 150: TTPA SG – Ammonia and B[a]P Collaborative Study

TTPA SG – Ammonia and B[a]P Collaborative Study Project 151: TBO TF – Biotechnology and Omics Scientific Literature Review and Nomenclature Definition

TBO TF – Biotechnology and Omics Scientific Literature Review and Nomenclature Definition Project 152: PTM SG – 5th Round Robin Test on Air Permeability Calibration Standards

PTM SG – 5th Round Robin Test on Air Permeability Calibration Standards Project 153: SMA SG – Revision of CRM74 in line with development of ISO21160 (Selected Carbonyls)

Project 154: EVAP SG – Presentation at Next Generation Nicotine Delivery 2017 Conference in London, November 2017.

Category: Breaking News, Science