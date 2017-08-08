E-cig ban opposed

The Tobacco Institute of India (TII) has come out against a proposed ban on electronic cigarettes, according to an Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) report.

The Health Ministry of India is considering such a ban after an expert committee said that these devices had cancer-causing properties.

The TII says that a ban on e-cigarettes could increase the smuggling of these products, and that such an increase could have consequences for quality standards and the health of the people using them.

The IANS story quoted the TII as saying that 160 countries signed up to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, including the US, the UK, and EU member states, had not imposed a prohibition on electronic cigarettes.

And Canada and New Zealand, which had earlier prohibited such products, had reversed their decisions.

The TII said the prohibition of e-cigarettes would benefit illegal traders and promote foreign products owned by overseas entities.

