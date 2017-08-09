ENDS-game strategy

The US Food and Drug Administration said yesterday that it would pursue a strategic, new public health education campaign aimed at discouraging the use of electronic cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) by ‘kids’.

The agency said it planned to expand this fall its The Real Cost public education campaign to include messaging to teens about the dangers of using these products, while developing a full-scale campaign to launch in 2018.

‘These efforts are part of the agency’s new comprehensive plan for tobacco and nicotine regulation, as well as ongoing efforts to educate youth about, and protect them from, the dangers associated with using all tobacco products,’ it said in a note issued through the Center for Tobacco Products.

‘It is the first time the FDA will be utilizing public health education to specifically target youth use of e-cigarettes or other ENDS.

‘More than two million middle and high school students were current users of e-cigarettes and other ENDS in 2016.

‘Data also show about half of all middle and high school students who were current tobacco users also used two or more tobacco products last year.

‘This use by children and teens is especially concerning because of evidence that youth exposure to nicotine affects the developing brain and may rewire it to be more susceptible to nicotine addiction in the future.’

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, People, Vapor