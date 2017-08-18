Extra bans proposed

The Nigerian government is considering taking further steps to deter tobacco consumption, according to a story in The Sun.

The federal government was said to have expressed concern at what it sees as the high rate of tobacco consumption in the country.

About 5.6 percent of the population, comprising four million men and 500,000 women, consume about 20 billion cigarettes annually. Another 6.4 million people are said to be exposed to tobacco smoke.

In revealing these figures recently, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, outlined preventive measures that should be taken to reduce smoking.

These were said to include prohibiting smoking among people under 18 years of age, and banning smoking in parks, markets, restaurants and other public places.

Other suggested measures included a ban on the sale of cigarettes as single sticks, and restricting the sale of smokeless tobacco to packs with a minimum of 30 g.

Under the proposals, it would be illegal to sell or distribute tobacco products through the mail, the Internet or other online devices.

Adewole called on the security agencies and the Nigeria Customs Service to impose ‘stringent conditions’ on tobacco companies and sellers to discourage smoking in the country.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Markets