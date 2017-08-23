FDA urged to ban menthol

Eight US senators have urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban sales of menthol cigarettes, according to a MassLive.com story relayed by the TMA.

In a letter to the FDA, the senators urged the agency to ‘act on the substantial scientific data’ available by exercising its authority under the Tobacco Control Act to prohibit menthol-cigarette sales.

The lawmakers praised the FDA for its work on discouraging youth smoking and raising public awareness of its harms.

But they said menthol cigarettes were a ‘starter product for youth’ and that they posed ‘a public health risk above that seen with non-menthol cigarettes’.

‘Continued delay on this issue will only further worsen this public health crisis, as a new generation of smokers are initiated and become addicted to menthol cigarettes …,’ the senators said.

‘We urge the FDA to use its authority to expediently remove menthol as a flavor additive.’

