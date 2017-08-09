Sale confirmed

Indonesian cigarette maker Gudang Garam said in a regulatory filing that it had signed an agreement with Japan Tobacco Inc for the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Karyadibya Mahardika and its distributor Surya Mustika Nusantara for US$677 million, which, when combined with the companies’ debt of US$323 million, increased the value of the transaction to US$1 billion, according to a Deal Street Asia story relayed by the TMA.

The acquisition was announced by JT on August 4.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial