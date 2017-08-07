HNB market set to glow

British American Tobacco is to roll out its heat-not-burn tobacco device on South Korea’s market, where demand for such devices is increasing, according to a story in The Korea Herald.

BAT Korea is due to hold a press conference on Thursday to promote Glo and announce when the device will go on sale, company officials were quoted as saying on Sunday.

The company is hoping to boost sales, in part by satisfying what is unfulfilled demand.

The Times reported that Philip Morris International launched IQOS in early June but has not been able to keep up with demand.

BAT Korea has recently completed the construction of new facilities in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, where it produces the consumable element of the device, Neosticks. These are currently being exported to Japan but will soon be made available in Korea as well, officials said.

Meanwhile, KT&G is due to roll out its own heat-not-burn device.

