JT’s domestic volume down

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during July, at 7.9 billion, was down by 12.4 percent on that of July 2016, 9.0 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company today. The July 2016 figure was down by 7.9 percent on that of July 2015.

Volume during January-July, at 54.7 billion, was down by 11.3 percent on that of January-July 2016, 61.7 billion. The January-July 2016 volume was down by 1.8 percent on that of January-July 2015.

JT’s market share stood at 61.3 percent during July, at 61.0 percent during January-July, and at 61.1 percent during January-December 2016.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during July, at ¥46.9 billion, was down by 12.2 percent on its July 2016 revenue, ¥53.4 billion, which was down by 3.4 percent on its revenue of July 2015.

Revenue during January-July, at ¥325.3 billion, was down by 9.5 percent on that of January-July 2016, ¥359.5 billion, which was increased by 1.0 percent on its revenue of January-July 2015.

