Management changes

Oettinger Davidoff has appointed Beat Hauenstein as its new CEO in a move described as ‘part of the ongoing rejuvenation of the operational management’.

Hauenstein, who was previously the company’s COO, succeeds Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of the company has nominated Domenico Scala as its new chairman.

Domenico Scala was previously CFO of Syngenta and CEO of Nobel Biocare. Until May 2016, he chaired the independent Audit and Compliance Committee of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association. Currently, he is the chairman of Basilea Pharmaceutica, BAK Basel Economics as well as the president of BaselArea, a member of the board of overseers of Tufts University in Boston and a member of the Bank Council of Basler Kantonalbank.

Scala succeeds Andreas Schmid, who had been a board member for 10 years.

A company press note said the board of directors thanked Schmid and Hoejsgaard ‘for their many years of successful work for the company’, and wished them ‘all the best for their personal and professional future’.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Cigars, Corporate