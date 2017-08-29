Pujadas eyes Indonesia

Tobacco adhesives manufacturer Pujadas plans to enter Indonesia with Macro Group.

Macro Group is a leading adhesive manufacturer in Indonesia that has grown substantially since its establishment in 1996. Together with Moresco of Japan, Marco founded the Moresco Macro Adhesives Co., which has been operating in Indonesia since 2011.

Initially, the Pujadas-Macro venture will focus on local warehousing and distribution. Once market support has been consolidated, it will initiate local manufacturing.

Founded 125 years ago, family-owned Pujadas recently announced its intention to enter at the growing Southeast Asia markets through strategic ventures with local partners.

Indonesia’s cigarette market is among the world’s biggest.

