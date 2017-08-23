Small-pack claims denied

The Malaysian Health Ministry has dismissed rumors that packs with fewer than 20 cigarettes would be allowed to return to the local market, according to a story by Nora Jaswa for FreeMalaysiaToday.com.

It was widely reported, including here, yesterday, that Charles Santiago, the member of parliament for Klang, had said there was ‘talk’ that 10-stick cigarette packs – what he referred to as ‘kiddie packs’ – would be allowed to go on sale to combat the sale of illegal tobacco.

But the Health Minister Dr. S Subramaniam said the ministry would not give approval for the sale of such packs.

“The rumors of the ‘kiddie packs’ being sold are not true,” he was quoted as saying. “The ministry has not endorsed it.

“Legislation prohibits the sale of small packs of cigarettes of fewer than 20 sticks. This is also consistent with the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) which Malaysia is a part of.”

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade, Markets, Packaging, Regulation