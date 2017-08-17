Warning on Thailand

A UK travel agent is urging others to tell their customers not to vape in Thailand where they could face up to 10 years in prison for doing so, according to a story by Ravneet Ahluwalia for the independent.co.uk.

Pat Waterton, manager at Langley Travel, was quoted as saying that she had been unaware of Thailand’s ban on the possession of vaping devices until her nephew was forced to pay £125 as an on-the-spot fine after being threatened with jail for possessing an e-cigarette in Bangkok.

“If I’m selling Thailand I will definitely mention it now,” said Waterton. “All agents should. Thailand is very popular so we should make sure we are telling people about things that could ruin a holiday.”

Ahluwalia wrote that in November 2014, Thailand had approved legislation outlawing the import of e-cigarettes into the country. This had since been expanded to the export as well as the sale of e-smoking devices and equipment.

Although it was common to see people vaping in Thailand, offenders were technically breaking the law as possession was illegal, said Ahluwalia.

On its website, the UK Foreign Office advises travellers not to take vaporisers such as e-cigarettes or refills into Thailand.

‘These items are likely to be confiscated and you could be fined or sent to prison for up to 10 years if convicted,’ the Foreign Office says.

‘The sale or supply of e-cigarettes and similar devices is also banned and you could face a heavy fine or up to five years imprisonment if found guilty. Several British Nationals have been arrested for possession of vaporisers and e-cigarettes.’

