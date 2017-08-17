Zimbabwe’s sales close

Zimbabwe’s flue-cured-tobacco sales-season has ended with grower prices on about US$2.97 per kg, according to a story in The New Zimbabwe.

The average price was up by about US$0.03 per kg, or one percent, on that of both 2015 and 2016, US$2.94 per kg.

But it was down significantly on the 2008 average price of US$3.24 per kg.

Volume sales this season, at 185.6 million kg, were said to be down by 7.3 percent on those of the previous season, due to unhelpful weather.

The target for this season had been 215 million kg.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said growers had been paid $551 million for their tobacco.

In February, the Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union said it expected flue-cured tobacco prices to be ‘favorable’ this year.

The quality of the crop was said to be excellent and so grower prices, which buyers say are based on quality, should have been excellent also.

At that time, growers believed that prices ranging between US$4.00 and US$5.00 per kg would be favorable.

Such prices, they said, would allow them to break even and to continue producing flue-cured tobacco next season.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Markets, People, Sustainability