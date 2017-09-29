AR optimizes footprint

AR Packaging is adjusting its operational footprint, upgrading and expanding some factories while closing others.

The company’s investment program includes the installation of four new printing machines during 2016-2018, as well as the expansion of plants in Krakow, Poland, and Tabasalu, Estonia.

AR Packaging will close its factories in Moscow, Russia, and Kauttua, Finland. The company will continue to serve the Russian markets from its plants in St. Petersburg and Timashevsk. Finnish production volumes will be reallocated to other Nordic region facilities, but customers service and product development functions will remain in Kauttua.

The closures will impact about 150 employees and the company says it will offer employment at its other locations where possible.

The changes are part of AR Packaging’s strategic plan, which focuses on growth in Europe in selected business segments, global expansion with selected packaging solutions and further operational excellence and efficiency.

“AR Packaging has gained significant new business in targeted segments,” says Harald Schulz, president and CEO.

“After a successful integration of the businesses acquired during latest ears, we now take a holistic view on our footprint. Strong skill centers and further site specialization through focused technology and know-how will increase the group’s ability to lead future developments while aligning presence to optimal locations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News