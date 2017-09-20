CORESTA deadlines near

The CORESTA Secretariat says that the deadlines for online registration for two Joint Study Group Meetings are ‘fast approaching’.

The Smoke Science and Product Technology (SSPT2017) meeting is due to be held at Kitzbühel, Austria, on October 8-12.

The SSPT2017 website is at www.sspt2017.org, where the online registration deadline is September 27.

And the Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics meeting (AP2017) is scheduled to be held at Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil, on October 22-26.

The AP2017 website is at www.corestabrazil.com, where the online registration deadline is October 8.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Next-generation products, Science, Technology