Demand indicated

Tobacco buyers will need 160 million kg of Malawi leaf in the 2017-2018 season, reports The Maravi Post, citing a press statement from the Tobacco Control Commission (TCC).

The figure comprises 130 million kg burley, 25 million kg flue cured tobacco, and million dark fire cured tobacco, according to the TCC.

Malawi produced 152 million kg this year, 43 million less than in the previous season. The country’s farmers sold 106 million kg for $212 million.

“Farmers should make sure that they match the buyers’ demand,” TCC acting CEO David Luka told The Maravi Post. “However, my plea is that they should not produce beyond the demand because this always affects the prices.”

TCC is expected to finalize issuing 2017-2018 quotas at the end of September.

