Exhibitor numbers a record

A record number of exhibitors have registered for the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference, which is due to be held at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France, on October 1-6.

Five-hundred-and-fifteen companies have registered so far, up 4.7 percent on last year’s registrations.

Sixty-one exhibitors are said to new or returning after a short absence.

The Cannes event will also see the debut of the TFWA Digital Village, an exhibition that, the organisers say, will occupy 840 square metres of prime floor space at Gare Maritime on October 4-6 inclusive. Thirty exhibitors will demonstrate how new technology can be utilised in duty free and travel retail.

Visitors to the event will be able to make use of a new geo-localisation app that will allow them to identify where they are on a 3D interactive floor plan and to be guided along a route to a stand of their choice. Delegates will select the exhibitors they are interested in prior to the event and record them in a visit folder to be accessed on site.

To help exhibitors maximise their impact at the exhibition, the TFWA Product Showcase, which is now open at www.tfwaproductshowcase.com, allows exhibitors to profile and promote their products online.

More information is available at: www.tfwa.com.

Category: Breaking News, Markets, Tax