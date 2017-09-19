FDA seeks industry flavour

The US Food and Drug Administration is inviting companies that develop or manufacture tobacco product flavors to participate in a voluntary Flavor Developer and Manufacturer Site Tours Program, according to an announcement by the agency’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP).

The program is intended to help the FDA understand how flavors used in tobacco products are developed, tested, and produced.

The CTP said the tours were solely for educational purposes and were not regulatory inspections.

Starting today, interested companies will have 60 days to submit a response online at regulations.gov docket FDA-2017-N-3998, or by mail to FDA’s Dockets Management Staff.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/09/19/2017-19900/flavor-developer-and-manufacturer-site-tours-program

