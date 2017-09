Last year, the US state of Virginia’s organic farms certified by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) produced certified-organic tobacco valued at $18.5 million, according to a story by Jeff Clabaugh for WTOP Radio and citing the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Tobacco accounted for 33 percent of the state’s organically-produced commodities.

The number of certified-organic farms increased by 26 or 19 percent in 2015.

