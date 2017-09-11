JT on sustainability index

Japan Tobacco Inc. has been selected for the fourth consecutive year by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Asia/Pacific (DJSI Asia/Pacific), the worldwide index for socially responsible investment (SRI).

‘The DJSI is a collaborative initiative by S&P Dow Jones Indices of the United States and RobecoSAM of Switzerland,’ JT said in a note posted on its website.

‘It assesses the sustainability performance of companies, based on economic, environmental and social criteria.

‘From among approximately 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, 152 companies (72 Japanese companies) were named to the DJSI Asia/Pacific this year.

‘In accordance with the management principles of the JT Group, we strive to fulfill our responsibilities to our valued consumers, shareholders, employees and the wider society, carefully considering the respective interests of these four key stakeholder groups, and exceeding their expectations wherever we can.

‘With this in mind, we carry out various initiatives in countries where we operate, and will continue to contribute to the societies’ sustainability through the businesses.’

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Sustainability