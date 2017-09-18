JT’s domestic volume down

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during August, at 8.1 billion, was down by 13.0 percent on that of August 2016, 9.3 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company on Friday. The August 2016 figure was increased by 0.8 percent on that of August 2015.

Volume during January-August, at 62.8 billion, was down by 11.6 percent on that of January-August 2016, 71.0 billion. The January-August 2016 volume was down by 1.5 percent on that of January-August 2015.

JT’s market share stood at 61.2 percent during August, at 61.1 percent during January-August, and at 61.1 percent during January-December 2016.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during August, at ¥48.3 billion, was down by 12.7 percent on its August 2016 revenue, ¥55.3 billion, which was increased by 5.8 percent on its revenue of August 2015.

Revenue during January-August, at ¥373.7 billion, was down by 9.9 percent on that of January-August 2016, ¥414.9 billion, which was increased by 1.6 percent on its revenue of January-August 2015.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Markets