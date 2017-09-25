New player in Fiji

Wang Zhang Tobacco Trade (Fiji) PTE Limited, has entered the Fijian market, according to a story by The Fiji Sun Online.

‘The company began its operation with an investment of $7.5 million,’ reported the Sun Online. ‘Its prime business at the moment is the wholesaling of the UK brand tobacco, Ben Townsend out of Nadi.’

Ben Townsend, which is being imported into Fiji from Indonesia, was described as a UK brand produced under the authority of UK Ben Kang Lu Tobacco Co Limited.

Wang Zhang manager Wendy Lin said her company had set up its headquarters in Nadi but expected to extend its territory in coming months.

“We chose Fiji because it is the center of the South Pacific and it is easy for us to develop our business and expand to other South Pacific countries,” she said.

Lin said that Fiji did not have many cigarette companies, so Wang Zhang intended to provide increased competition.

British American Tobacco general manager Ritesh Dass said he was aware of the new player in the Fijian market. “It is a free market and we welcome competition in the market,” he said.

Category: Breaking News, Markets