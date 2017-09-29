PMI reorganizes

Philip Morris International yesterday said yesterday that it was making organizational changes intended to drive the company’s transformation toward a smoke-free future while maintaining its financial performance.

“There is no doubt that the greatest contribution PMI can make to society is to replace cigarettes with less harmful alternatives,” said CEO André Calantzopoulos. “The changes we are announcing today [September 28] reflect our desire to best equip, empower and support our organization as we transform within a rapidly evolving environment.

“They reflect the exceptional quality and depth of our senior leadership and underscore our commitment to successfully deliver solutions not only for our consumers, employees and shareholders, but also to society in general.”

Effective January 1, 2018: Calantzopoulos will continue to serve as CEO; Jacek Olczak, currently CFO, will be appointed COO, responsible for the deployment of global strategy and the delivery of results for combustible and reduced-risk products; and Martin King, currently president, Asia Region, will be appointed CFO.

PMI said also that it would in future arrange its operations in six geographic regions, rather than four, as is the case now.

The full list of the organizational changes and the biographies of those involved are available on the PMI website.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Harm reduction, Next-generation products, People