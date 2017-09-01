PMI to webcast presentation

Philip Morris International Inc. is due to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2017barclays of the company’s remarks and question-and-answer session by CFO Jacek Olczak during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference starting about 13.30 Eastern Time on September 7.

The webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, will cover the entire PMI session.

The webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2017barclays until 17.00 on October 6.

Related materials will be available, also at www.pmi.com/2017barclays.

The conference is being held in Boston, US.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate