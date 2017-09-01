SM expands in US

Swedish Match is to invest $40.9 million to expand its production facility at Owensboro, Kentucky, US, according to a 14WFIE story relayed by the TMA.

As well as adding 34,000 square feet to its existing facility; it will add, too, a 16,000-square-foot production area for ZYN, a smokeless and spitless tobacco-derived nicotine pouch.

The construction is expected to start this month and to be completed by July 2019.

Established in 1973, the Owensboro facility employs 342 people, including a 26-member research and development team added during a 2015 expansion.

The expanded facility is expected to require another 36 full-time employees.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Next-generation products