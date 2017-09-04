Small packs opposed

The Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) has come out strongly against a suggestion that a ban on the sale of cigarette packs containing fewer than 20 pieces should be lifted, according to a story in The Edge.

The MPS said that lifting the ban, as proposed by the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietor’s General Association, would be a step backwards and would run counter to Malaysia’s efforts to reduce smoking among young people.

The association believes that the restoration of smaller packs would go some way to reducing the country’s rampant illegal trade.

In a statement, the MPS said Malaysia was committed to reducing smoking across the country’s population. Countries such as New Zealand, Singapore and Bhutan had introduced similar initiatives.

‘In light of the government’s efforts to reduce smoking across the nation, the restoration of the “kiddie pack” would be a step backwards and does not carry any benefit for the people or for the country,’ the MPS said.

‘As one of the key stakeholders in the efforts to reduce smoking in Malaysia, the MPS believes that efforts implemented by the government in 2006 to ban “kiddie packs” should be carried on and supported by all.’

Meanwhile, the MPS said it hoped the Malaysian government would implement stricter laws on the illegal trade in cigarettes so that heftier penalties might be imposed on those involved in the supply chain.

“Due to the lower sale price of illegal cigarettes, the number of underage smokers has in turn increased,” the MPS said.

Category: Breaking News, Markets, People, Regulation