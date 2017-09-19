Tobacco travel ban

In, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, India, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation has decided to frisk all passengers at the entry points of stations from next week to prevent them from carrying tobacco products onto trains, according to a story in The Times of India.

The decision to frisk passengers was made apparently because requests to passengers to surrender tobacco products and paan before entering stations had been ignored, and because instances of littering and spitting inside Metro stations were ‘showing no signs of abating’.

Notices will be deployed at frisking points informing passengers that tobacco products are prohibited items within Metro premises.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation