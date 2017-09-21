The Global Forum on Nicotine is organising a series of public dialogues in Ireland and England under the title ‘Understanding Vaping’.

The dialogues are described as being free-to-attend, short, focussed events designed to enable interactive discussion and debate.

They are due to be held on October 24, October 31 and November 2. Each will start at 14:00 and end by 17:00.

The dialogues are aimed at tackling a range of issues surrounding the increasing use of nicotine products, including electronic cigarettes, whose use is less risky than is that of traditional tobacco cigarettes and that provide a viable alternative to smoking.

They are aimed also at involving public health professionals, academics and scientists, policy makers, consumers, the owners and managers of premises, and members of the public.

The first dialogue in this series is scheduled to be held on October 24 in Dublin, Ireland. It will be hosted by the Irish Vape Vendors Association and will include:

Gillian Golden (Irish Vape Vendors Association, Ireland);

Professor David Sweanor (University of Ottawa, Canada);

Dr Dominic Rowley (Health STI Clinic, Ireland); and

Martin Dockrell (Public Health England, UK).

The second dialogue is scheduled to be held on October 31 in London, England. It will be hosted by the London Drug and Alcohol Policy Forum and will include:

Dr Penelope Bevan CBE (director, Public Health for the City of London, UK), who will chair the session;

Helen Redmond (Silver School of Social Work, New York University, USA); and

Louise Ross (Leicester Stop Smoking Service, UK).

The third dialogue is scheduled to be held on November 2 in Durham, England. It will be hosted by Vapourtrails TV and will include:

David Dorn (New Nicotine Alliance and VTTV, UK);

Jacques le Houezec (president, #SOVAPE, France); and

Professor Gerry Stimson (programme director of the Global Forum on Nicotine).

Information on the dialogues is at: https://gfn.net.co/dialogues/autumn2017.

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, People, Vapor