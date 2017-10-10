Australia is guiding light

Malaysia is keen to learn and employ tobacco-control strategies employed by Australia, according to a story in The New Straits Times.

Speaking at the 69th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Western Pacific in Brisbane, Malaysia’s Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. S. Subramaniam congratulated Australia for significantly reducing smoking among its citizens.

“The prevalence of smoking in Australia is only 11 per cent against Malaysia’s 23 per cent,” he said, while delivering a speech as the event’s outgoing chairperson.

“We are very excited to see how Australia has managed to achieve this remarkable figure.

“Close co-operation and exchange of views on the practices employed in the area of tobacco control will support other countries in the region to fight this major health issue.”

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Markets