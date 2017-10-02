Duty-rise welcomed

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has welcomed a rise in duties on unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse, according to a story in the Zambia Daily Mail.

The association says that the increase, from 15 percent to 25 percent, will encourage value addition to the commodity and support farmers.

ZAM’s CEO Chipego Zulu commended the government for encouraging the processing of tobacco locally as a move that would benefit tobacco farmers.

She said the move would encourage also the production of cigarettes and boost the manufacturing industry.

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Markets, People, Tax