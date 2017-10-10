E-cig imports double

Imports of electronic cigarettes into South Korea more than doubled after the government raised taxes on conventional tobacco at the beginning of 2015, according to a story in The Korea Herald citing government data.

Industry sources attributed the sharp rise to smokers switching to e-cigarettes, which currently are exempted from the level of taxes imposed on traditional tobacco cigarettes.

The government increased taxes on cigarettes by 2,000 won (US$1.70) per pack from January 1, 2015, raising the pack price to 4,500 won.

And in 2016, it compelled tobacco companies to place graphic health warnings on the upper part of cigarette packs.

Imports of electronic cigarette liquids were said to have reached 243 tons or 16 billion won (US$13.9 million) between January 2015 and August this year, according to figures from the Korea Customs Service. The figures for the period from January 2012 to August 2014 were 91 tons and 6.7 billion won.

Imports of e-liquids containing nicotine hit 61 tons during the first eight months of this year, up from 12 tons during the first eight months of 2015 and 22 tons during the first eight months of 2016.

And imports of vape kits increased to 269 tons, or 25.6 billion won, between January 2015 and August this year, up 55.5 percent from 173 tons and 79 percent from 14.3 million won between January 2012 and August 2014.

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, Tax, Vapor