FDA issues final guidance

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued its final guidance on The Prohibition of Distributing Free Samples of Tobacco Products.

In a press note issued through its Center for Tobacco Products yesterday, the FDA said that though not legally binding, the guidance explained, among other things, what and who were subject to the prohibition, as well as how the prohibition applied to the distribution of tobacco products through:

Non-monetary exchanges;

Membership and rewards programs;

Contests and games of chance;

Business-to-business exchanges.

‘The prohibition on free samples of tobacco products is among the FDA’s most important provisions to help reduce youth access to tobacco products,’ the note said.

More information on the final guidance is at: https://www.fda.gov/downloads/TobaccoProducts/Labeling/RulesRegulationsGuidance/UCM579648.pdf.

