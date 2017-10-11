Further support for e-cigs

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) has welcomed a report by the British Psychological Society (BPS) that yesterday urged wider promotion of electronic cigarettes as a method of stopping smoking.

“We welcome this report setting out the role e-cigarettes can play in reducing the harm from smoking,” said Hazel Cheeseman, ASH’s director of policy, in a statement posted on the organization’s website.

“Many smokers have found e-cigarettes helpful in quitting but confusion persists among some about the relative safety of vaping compared to smoking. 2.9 million adults in England currently use electronic cigarettes, over half have already quit smoking and many of the rest are actively seeking to do so.

“Evidence shows that the most effective way to quit smoking is through a combination of professional face-to-face-support and stop-smoking aids.

“What health professionals tell smokers about e-cigarettes is important to ensure that smokers have an accurate view of what switching to vaping might mean.

“It is hoped that if smokers are better informed this will help more to successfully quit tobacco for good.”

