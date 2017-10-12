Johnson Creek closes
E-liquid manufacturer Johnson Creek Enterprises (JCE) will close its operations effective Oct. 11, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. CEO Heidi Braun posted on Twitter that the company is “going out of business.”
Founded in 2008 and based in Hartland, Wisconsin, USA, Johnson Creek was once one of the country’s largest independent producers of e-liquid, employing more than 60 people and occupying a 52,000-square foot facility.
“Johnson Creek will no longer be in business,” said Brown. “I’m so very sorry that we’ve failed you.”
