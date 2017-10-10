Xcaliber International has hired Jay Smith as chief financial officer.

At Xcaliber International, Smith will be responsible for all financial and accounting functions. He will be instrumental in helping the Xcaliber team continue the process of building strength in financial analysis, internal controls and reporting.

Prior to joining Xcaliber International, Smith was vice president of finance, general manager and board member of OSECO.

“We are very pleased to be able to recruit someone of Jay’s caliber and experience to the Xcaliber team,” said Keith Schroeder, President and CEO.

“His skill set will fit nicely with the rest of the leadership team and we are excited about the contributions he will deliver. Jay’s hire is another piece of the building blocks needed to develop a top-notch leadership team as we continue on our path of rapid expansion.”

