PMI to webcast results

Philip Morris International is due to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2017Q3earnings from 09.00 Eastern Time on October 19 to discuss its 2017 third-quarter results, which will be issued about 07.00 the same day.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, CFO Jacek Olczak will discuss the results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The audio webcast may be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on November 17 at www.pmi.com/2017Q3earnings.

And the presentation slides and script will be available at the same address.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial