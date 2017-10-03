Summit announced

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) will convene Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2018, in Washington, DC, USA, for its executive summit.

The executive summit allows wholesaler-distributors to exchange ideas and best practices with other industry leaders with whom they don’t compete.

This year’s event will focus on the theme “Transform or be left behind,” which speaks to the tectonic shifts in the marketplace that are altering the landscape for wholesaler-distributors.

Details are available at www.naw.org/es18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News