Tobacco association formed

The Association of Tobacco Producers & Exporters has been established to help Azerbaijan increase the production and export of tobacco and tobacco products, according to an Azerbaijan Business Center story.

The ministry of economic affairs was said to have reported that the association was founded on the initiative of producers and exporters of tobacco with the support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs.

The constituent meeting of shareholders was conducted in Zagatala on October 6, the ministry said.

During the meeting, members of the association’s board and audit commission were elected, and Telman Hasretov was elected chairman of the board.

The association is expected to help co-ordinate the activities of the producers and exporters of tobacco products, expand co-operation among them, accelerate development of the sector and provide for increasing production and export of tobacco and tobacco products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Markets