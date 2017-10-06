Protected: Video GTNF – Nicotine policy
Category: Video
Category: Video
This post is password protected. Enter the password to view comments.
Malawi moves to get a handle on its leaf volumes.
Retiring from Mane, Roger Penn will continue to serve tobacco companies as a consultant.
By reducing snus’s sting, an inventor wants to make it easier for smokers to go smokeless.
Tobacco harm reduction took center stage at the recent Global Forum on Nicotine in Poland.
HTMS revamps a venerable tobacco cutter to meet modern-day requirements.
New data underscores the diversity of Africa’s tobacco markets.
The VTA took the fight to legislators firsthand.
Sub-par production materials and user error are the main causes for battery failure.
Is it contradictory for a university to ban vaping but allow handguns?
An interview with Pamela Gorman, executive director of SFATA
The continued call for more evidence about relative risks presents a risk in its own right.
The largest e-liquid companies are the first to enter the minefield of FDA regulations.
The future for tobacco in Malawi ‘does not look good’, which is why stakeholders are starting to hedge their bets through diversifications.
Japan’s domestic Burley crop has been given the all-clear following tests for radioactive materials – tests that have been carried out since an accident at a nuclear power plant in 2011.
Yesterday on this site a story told how people might be paid to stop smoking. Today, below, there is a story about how tobacco growers are being paid not to produce the crop.
An increase in duties on unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse has been welcomed by the Zambia Association of Manufacturers.
Flue-cured sales in India have become a year-round activity as those in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka overlap in March and September.
It sounds a lot when Singapore says that it issued 19,000 tickets to people caught smoking in prohibited areas last year, but it is only 0.002 of a ticket per prohibited-area day.
British American Tobacco is putting forward a scientific framework that would allow innovations in next generation products to move quickly, but with regulatory oversight, onto consumer markets.
Small-cigar smokers in the US will, within a year, see the placement on their products of warnings telling them, for instance, that cigars contain nicotine, an addictive chemical.
During about the past 30 years, Poland’s smoking incidence has fallen from 42 percent to 24 percent, and, during about the past 20 years, smoking there has fallen by 60 percent.
New research has found that a strategy of replacing cigarette smoking with vaping would yield substantial life year gains in the US, even given pessimistic assumptions.
Up to 210 healthy adults are needed for a study due to be conducted in the US into the uptake of nicotine through the use of vaping and smoking devices and products.
Most tobacco smokers will have observed that their smoke tends to deter annoying insects, and now it seems cigarette-butt extracts can be used to reduce mosquito populations.
British American Tobacco is putting forward a scientific framework that would allow innovations in next generation products to move quickly, but with regulatory oversight, onto consumer markets.
Some in tobacco control are unhappy about Derek Yach’s involvement in the ‘Foundation for a Smoke-free World’. But rather than prejudge the outcome, they need to make sure they hold his feet to the fire.
An Australian health researcher says the rapid evolution of alternative nicotine products is providing an opportunity for a viable, outright ban on combustible tobacco products.
New research has found that a strategy of replacing cigarette smoking with vaping would yield substantial life year gains in the US, even given pessimistic assumptions.
With the launch of a third IQOS store in London, Philip Morris is trying to deliver on its pledge to convert 100,000 UK smokers to heated tobacco technology.
Up to 210 healthy adults are needed for a study due to be conducted in the US into the uptake of nicotine through the use of vaping and smoking devices and products.
The huge delay in implementing court-ordered, public ‘corrective statements’ by US tobacco manufacturers could render them counterproductive in the reduced-risk age.
An organization in Australia is seeking legal advice on whether it should launch a lawsuit seeking billions of dollars in compensation from tobacco companies.
In attempting to dismiss Swedish Match’s neutral-packaging challenge as just another try-on by a tobacco company, the authorities in Norway are conflating snus and cigarettes – two very different products.
Andre Calantzopoulos, the chief executive of Philip Morris International, says that recent proposals by the US Food and Drug Administration invite dialogue rather than litigation.